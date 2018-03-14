Lockyer Valley life is Rosier for Maree

AT HOME: Maree Rosier shares how she became the Principal of Ma Ma Creek State School, and settled down in one of her favourite places in the world.

WHETHER it's flying a plane, hiking through Spain, or riding her motorbike through the hills of the Lockyer Valley to her Iredale property, Maree Rosier lives for adventure.

She also enjoys a challenge: The Ma Ma State School principal has previously held positions as a geographer, a town planner, a lecturer, a research assistant, a fruit picker, a beef producer, a business manager and has been a teacher of various subjects.

Ms Rosier put her exploratory passion down to spending the first years of her life growing up in Papua New Guinea. It was the late 1960s and her father was a surveyor with the Commonwealth Department of Works.

"I was born in Port Moresby, growing up there was just amazing, it was the garden of Eden,” she said.

"I remember snorkelling on the crystal-clear reef and getting to go with Dad on expeditions in the jungle.”

The young family made their way back to Australia in the early 1970s just before New Guinea's independence. Making the transition from a school in Rabaul to a large Catholic school in Bundaberg was a small shock to the adventurous seven-year-old.

"At primary school I'd say I was born in New Guinea and the kids would say 'no you weren't, you aren't the right colour',” she laughed.

Ms Rosier went on to live in Nambour, Mundubbera, Hervey Bay and Brisbane before deciding to settle in the Lockyer Valley with her family in 1996, partly due to the persuasion of the late Lockyer Valley Mayor Steve Jones.

"It's all Steve Jones' fault,” she said.

"He was the DPI stock inspector on the neighbouring property when we lived on a property near Mundubbera, and we became mates.

"We wanted to find more property, and Steve Jones said, 'Oh you must come down and look around where I live, it's God's own country'.

"He was living in a shed and building a house at the time, so we used to come down and stay in his shed and look at properties, and we found this spot.”

Ms Rosier revealed that during her life she had been at university for a total of eight years, beginning with an Arts Degree with a double major in Geography and an English Lit Major at UQ St Lucia, straight after high school. She followed suit soon after with a First Class Honours Degree in Geography.

After finishing her Honours and going fruit picking for a year, Ms Rosier decided to tackle a Master's Degree in Urban and Regional Planning and became a town planner, working for Sinclair Knight and Partners in Brisbane.

"I loved town planning because it's all the things I love to do, it's about design and it's about the earth,” she said.

Maree Rosier and her sister Jacinta Elks walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain in 2014. contributed

"But my late husband Mark always wanted property out west and I knew town planners were thin on the ground, so I did my Grad Dip in Education while we lived in Hervey Bay.”

Ms Rosier began her teaching career in 1999 at Lockyer District State High school in Gatton as a senior English and maths teacher.

"From there I got sent out to Mirani, west of Mackay, where I taught Marine Studies,” she said.

"I thought that was the best job in the world: we did things like the three island fantasy cruise in the Whitsundays for excursions. It was incredible.”

While she has an anecdote about most of the schools she has taught at, one experience stands out for Ms Rosier. She had accepted a job as principal at Teelba, a small country area between St George and the Surat Basin.

"It was a beautiful little country community, but there's only the school and the gun club, nothing else,” she smiled.

"Kindy was held in the gun club which just tickled me to bits ... Mother's Day luncheon was a beautiful lunch and a clay pigeon shoot. Easter bunny delivered the eggs on to the oval from a light aircraft!”

Although currently on long service leave, Ms Rosier said her current role as Ma Ma Creek School principal has taught her the most about herself.

"When I got Ma Ma I couldn't believe my luck,” she said,

She said the most satisfying thing was making positive changes at the school.

"It's really a privilege to be in a position where you can make decisions that contribute to the wellbeing of children and community,” she said.

"I'm really happy about where I am right now and I'm very proud of my five children.

"I feel really lucky to live in the Lockyer. I travel a bit and I always come back here and it feels nice. Steve was right.”