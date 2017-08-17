Lockyer Valley Garden Competition now in season

BLOOMIN' GOOD: Wayne and Val Lawson in their Grand Champion garden of the 2016 Lockyer Valley Garden Competition.

ENTRIES for the 2017 Lockyer Valley Garden Competition will close on Friday, and greenthumbs are encouraged to submit their labours of love before the deadline.

Arts and Culture Portfolio Councillor Michael Hagan said gardeners played a huge part in beautifying the region.

"This competition is about recognising our local garden lovers and, in the lead-up to the Laidley Spring Festival, getting the region looking better than ever,” Cr Hagan said.

"I would encourage those who have a passion for gardening to get their nominations in now.”

Gardening is a hobby shared by many people and something that benefits both individuals and the community as a whole when everything is in full bloom.

"For some people it's an escape, some people it's a way to get out in the sunshine, others it's their artistic expression,” he said.

"Everyone has their own individual reason and for the community it's great when they all come together for something like this.

"It looks nice when you come through a town and see everyone's gardens, it shows togetherness in the community.”

Amongst the ten categories available to enter, there is a new section - Best Patio/Unit Garden.

This category will appeal to those who are no longer able to maintain a full garden, but still work hard to fulfill their passion.

"It's a way to keep them going... so they feel like they're still an important part of the community,” Cr Hagan said.

To get involved, complete an entry form available from Council's offices in Gatton and Laidley or at the Lake Apex Visit Information Centre.

It can also be download from the Council website or Facebook page.

Judging will be held over two days at the end of the month, with plenty of prizes up for grabs, including a $200 voucher for the Grand Champion.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 5 at a special presentation morning tea held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Categories for the 2017 Lockyer Valley Garden Competition include:

1. Large Rural Garden (more than ½ acre)

2. Small Rural Garden (less than ½ acre)

3. Large Town Garden (more than ½ acre)

4. Small Town Garden (less than ½ acre)

5. First Time Entrant Award

6. Best Street Appeal

7. Business, Health Service ,Community Group

8. School/Child Care Centre Garden

9. Best Waterwise Garden (Drought Resistant)

10. Best Patio/Unit Garden