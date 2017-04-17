Lockyer Valley Gallery's tribute to Davsons

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan, Sharon Davson and LVRC executive manager corporate and community services Dave Lewis at the naming and opening of the Davson Gallery inside the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on Thursday night, April 6.

WHEN it comes to the Lockyer Valley's arts scene, one family has always been at the forefront.

Whether its artwork or theatre, the Davson family have played integral roles in the growth and promotion of the local arts for a number of decades.

The family's contributions to the community have not gone unnoticed with the naming and opening of the Davson Gallery inside the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre last week.

The Davson Gallery will be a permanent space within the art gallery and will display the creative contributions to theatre and arts of the Davson family locally, nationally and internationally.

The gallery will feature material from the late Win Davson and her daughter, internationally recognised artist Sharon Davson.

Sharon was on hand for the opening of the gallery and said it was a milestone for the family and the Lockyer Valley.

"It would've been nice to happen in her (Win's) lifetime but the fact it's happening at least in mine is still pretty extraordinary,” Sharon said.

"It was a wonderful night.

"I would have been happy if it was just the mayor and I there but to have so many people there who I've been involved with all these years just made it fabulous.”

It won't just be paintings with the Davson Gallery to have permanent, yet changing displays, of the creative contributions to theatre and the arts of the Davson family.

"The idea is to show the scope of our work and the scope of our initiatives and therefore it will be a range of things and different stages over the many years,” she said.