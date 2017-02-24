33°
Lockyer Valley Floresco provides region with extra mental health support

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 24th Feb 2017 4:42 PM
UNITED: Floresco Service Manager Melissa Horton and Dr Carolyn Perry host a mental health information session at the new Lockyer Valley Floresco.
UNITED: Floresco Service Manager Melissa Horton and Dr Carolyn Perry host a mental health information session at the new Lockyer Valley Floresco. Francis Witsenhuysen

BRIDGING the gap between existing mental health services available in the region is Lockyer Valley Floresco's aim.

Now operating out of Lockyer Natural Therapies in Laidley, the Ipswich based service has expanded because of the "high demand for support” in the region.

Offering a variety of holistic services, Lockyer Valley Floresco has begun taking referrals for clients to receive up to 10 free counselling sessions per calendar year.

To be eligible to receive counselling, a mental health care plan is required from a GP and all sessions are bulk billed.

One on one counselling is provided by mental health social worker Dr Carolyn Perry.

With more than 25 years experience in mental health, Dr Perry works from a recovery oriented approach using CBT, mindfulness, interpersonal psychotherapy, problem solving and relaxation techniques, depending on the person's needs and issues.

"It's a privilege to be able to support people in their day to day life,” Dr Perry said.

"A lot of people in the Lockyer Valley have experienced stressful life challenges and grief comes up as a key issue. It's great to be able to work with people on their journeys and help them recover.”

The offer is part of Floresco's new mental health model which includes individual and peer support, group work, family/carer support and individual counselling.

Floresco Service Manager Melissa Horton said the service was about addressing individual needs around common issues, including grief and loss, depression, anxiety, interpersonal conflict, situational stress and crises impacting on individual mental health and well-being.

"A common theme that people with mental health share is they don't want to keep telling their story over and over again every time they access support,” she said.

"Our service provides clients own their individual support and recovery plan so they can access the services that are right for their recovery. Responding to people's mental health the way people want to be responded to is key.

"That might mean accessing a counsellor, psychologist, exercise physiology, joining a group to help to recover from trauma or getting access to a support worker.”

Ms Horton said Floresco was working with the community to try to introduce suitable groups and attract practitioners to the area.

Floresco client Marion Prim-Rose Chitty of Laidley Heights said since referring herself to Lockyer Valley Floresco, her mental health had improved.

"Carolyn is dynamic, they have been the only service which have made me want to go on,” she said.

"Something like this is really needed in Laidley.”

Floresco clients must be over 18 years of age.

For more information on how to refer, contact the Ipswich Floresco office on 3280 5670.

Topics:  laidley lockyer natural therapies lockyer valley floresco mental health support

