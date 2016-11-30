Lockyer Valley farmers welcome new backpacker tax

TAX: Barden Produce general manager Clem Hodgman talks with Russell Neumann about the backpacker tax.

IT STARTED 18 months ago, but now farmers have been reassured it's the end of the backpacker tax fiasco.

Farmers across Australia have been given certainty on the backpacker tax after the federal government announced a 15 per cent tax rate for working backpackers.

The result has been welcomed across the region, particularly in the Lockyer Valley.

Barden Produce general manager Clem Hodgman said the new rate would put Australia on a level playing field internationally.

"I think it's a fair outcome that's really been driven by individual politicians that wanted a fair deal for the farmers,” he said.

Mr Hodgman said the backpacker tax had been stressful for many farmers.

"If we can open on January 1 with 15 per cent, no one is going to complain, least of all the backpackers,” he said.

"I don't think 15 per cent will rattle anyone's cage.”

Mr Hodgman believed negative press about illegal workers and working conditions was a contributor to the decline in backpackers coming to Australia - not the tax proposals.

Prior to the 15 per cent announcement, a tax rate of 19 per cent was put to Parliament, however it was turned down.

Federal member for Wright Scott Buchholz said it was a relief to be able to provide answers for growers after the opposition delayed the process by rejecting the proposed 19 per cent tax rate.

"What we've announced, this 15 per cent tax rate - is less than half of the original 32.5 per cent rate for foreign workers,” Mr Buchholz said.

"We are resolving this matter once and for all for the good of our farmers and for the good of our nation.”

Mr Buchholz said the government was focused on delivering certainty to farmers.

National horticultural body AUSVEG welcomed the announcement with CEO Simon Bolles saying it was a good outcome for Australia's vegetable growers who now had certainty to move forward.