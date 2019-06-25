Lockyer Valley farmers to benefit from storage facility

FARMERS in the Lockyer Valley will benefit from a new state-of-the-art humidity-controlled storage facility to improve the shelf life of organic sweet potatoes and onions grown in the region.

Woolworths, in partnership with Heritage Bank, has granted a $220,500 interest-free loan to Australian Organic Farmers to support the installation of the facility which will help cut food waste in the region and provide farmers with a larger storage capability, enabling them to grow more produce.

Australian Organic Farmers founder Anthony Bauer launched the Lockyer Valley based group in 2003 to provide organic growers in the region with a centralised packing and distribution facility.

Mr Bauer said the new facility would prolong the shelf life of their sweet potatoes and onions by four to five weeks.

"While the tropical weather in Queensland generally provides good growing conditions, the humidity in some months makes storing fresh produce difficult, and often results in a lot of wasted product, particularly with our sweet potatoes and onions,” Mr Bauer said.

"Ultimately, this (facility) will help ensure greater consistency of produce to consumers. It will also enable us to grow larger blocks and increase the supply of sweet potatoes and onions by 100 per cent.

"With a more consistent supply of product, which is less impacted by weather patterns, we will be better placed to provide consumers with high quality organic produce at competitive prices year-round.”

Woolworths Head of Produce Paul Turner said there had been a huge growth in demand for organic produce.

"Through our Organic Growth Fund, we're delighted to be working with Australia's best organic farmers to build the capacity that will allow us to meet the growing demand for organic produce into the future,” Mr Turner said.

"Australian Organic Farmers have been one of our trusted supply partners for more than 15 years, and we're excited to see what this facility will unlock.”