Lockyer Valley Demons usher in a new era

DETERMINED: Demons head coach Raymond Mason Cole wants to take his side to the finals for the first time in the club's history.

AUSSIE RULES: New Lockyer Valley Demons head coach Raymond Mason Cole was well aware of the challenges ahead of him when he took on the role.

But he jumped at the chance to come in and make his mark on the club, with his eyes on leading the Demons to a spot in the finals this season for the first time in the club's history.

Although two wins from their first two practice games started things off on a high, Cole was brought back down to earth after a difficult start to their first three games of the season proper.

"We started off like a house on fire... but then unfortunately injury and the defence force has taken a few guys away,” Cole said.

He has been able to see the positives so far but knows it is always going to be hard without a full contingent of players.

"In the first two games of this season, we've been right into the game up until three quarter time and then our legs have ran out,” he said.

"The score board hasn't justified my guys' performances but I'm lucky because I've got 16 or 17 that are coming to training twice a week and really putting in a good effort not just for the club but the township itself.”

Cole spent six years coaching with Jimboomba and knew it was not going to be a short term fix.

"I spoke to the committee of the club and I said the first thing isn't to get a win, it's to reduce the margins in our games,” he said.

"If you go through the history of the club, we've been beaten by some mammoth scores.”

While there is plenty of work to be done on the field, he stressed the importance of improving things off it as well.

There are plans for a visiting change room to be installed, which is expected to be completed in a couple of months.

Cole hoped the Gatton community would get behind their push.

"I've never been involved with a club that doesn't have a major sponsor,” he said.

"I'll tell you now, if one of those local pubs got behind us, if we won a game we'd paint the town left, right and centre.”