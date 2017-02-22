Lockyer Valley Demons defeat Ipswich Eagles in thriller

FLYING HIGH: The Lockyer Valley Demons defeated an Ipswich Eagles side which travelled to Cahill Park to compete on Saturday in tough conditions.

AUSSIE RULES: The Lockyer Valley Demons senior side claimed a 40-37 victory over an Ipswich Eagles team which travelled to Cahill Park on Saturday.

The Demons controlled the game, leading at the start of each quarter but the Eagles stayed in it and staged a late comeback.

The visitors kicked two late goals in the final quarter to get within three points with 38 seconds remaining.

But a Demons clearance in the dying stages of the match saw the ball cleared from danger and as it fell into a stalemate, the siren blew to seal the victory.

Scorching conditions played a big factor in the game, with both coaches agreeing to shorten the second half.

The game finished 6.4.40 to 5.7.37 in favour of Lockyer Valley.

Demons coach Raymond Mason Cole said the game was a chance for the younger players to stake their claim heading into the new season.

"The youth players from last season's U16s all stood out and were well supported by the senior men,” Mr Cole said.

"Congratulations to my guys on not only the result, but also on the pre-game work in the extreme heat.

"The result was a great one.”

Cahill Park also hosted a game between Collingwood Park Power and another Eagles team.

The day was the first time the club had hosted a double header event and president Donna Bowers was pleased with how it panned out.

"It was a huge success,” Mrs Bowers said.

"All four teams played really, really well and we were extremely happy with our result.”

The win was cathartic after the team's troubles last year and they are looking to build on that to ensure a successful 2017 season.

"We're still doing major recruitment at the moment, we lost a few uni students that cut the team down a bit,” she said.

"We're focusing a lot on the youth that are coming through, we had quite a few play on Saturday.”

Although the side was still a work in progress, Mrs Bowers said they were definitely making progress.

"The day was a huge success in regards to the confidence that having that win has brought the young players but also to the older players that didn't have an overly great year last year,” she said.

"Everything is looking forward for a strong 2017... we're seriously looking to be finals contenders.”