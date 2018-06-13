Menu
This cucumber farm at 5 Jamieson Road, Churchable, is for sale.
Lockyer Valley cucumber farm up for grabs

13th Jun 2018 8:39 AM

LOOKING for a tree change with a difference? Look no further. 

This 16 ha cucumber farm, located 20 minutes north of Gatton at 5 Jamieson Road, Churchable, is for sale for offers over $750,000. 

Billed as an opportunity to escape to the country without sacrificing convenience, the farm features an "immaculately set out cucumber farm", 20 green houses, two large dams and bore water, pre-installed water and irrigation systems and multiple sheds and a cold room. 

Also on the block is a four bedroom home, with two bathrooms, large living spaces, outdoor patio and split system air conditioning. 

For more details, contact Amy Dinh on 0413 845 122. 

For the latest property news, make sure you grab the Real Estate Guide in Saturday's edition of The Chronicle.

