Lockyer Valley Crime Car gets an overhaul

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 1st May 2017 1:35 PM
NEW LEADER: Acting Detective Officer in Charge of Gatton CIB Scott Petrie is coordinating the LVCC's operation Papa Salamander to combat crime in the region.
NEW LEADER: Acting Detective Officer in Charge of Gatton CIB Scott Petrie is coordinating the LVCC's operation Papa Salamander to combat crime in the region.

THE LOCKYER valley Crime Car is back and more focused than ever on combating drug and property crime in the region

While the LVCC was on hiatus for a short period, new leader Gatton CIB acting officer-in-charge Detective Scott Petrie revealed the crime car has joined forces with Gatton CIB and has commenced a new tactical operation.

"Operation Papa Salamander has begun with a focus on property crime following a spike in break and enters over summer in the region,” Det Petrie said.

The most notable bust was last month, when detectives located a large quantity of stolen property during a search warrant execution at a Gatton residence.

"The located property included televisions, laptops, Apple iPad, watches, rings and other jewellery and a number of power tools,” Det Petrie said.

"Police also located a large amount of personal hygiene and confectionery products believed to have been stolen from local businesses and a number of drug utensils.

"Detectives have linked some of the seized property to a number of recent break and enter offences in Gatton which have occurred over the past four months.”

Two persons were charged as a result of the search warrant, one remains remanded in custody while the other faces court on May 8.

"People need to lock up, a lot of these break and enters are sneak break and enters - the doors are unlocked and they are sneaking in and no one notices until hours or days later,” he said.

"In the big haul we seized 10 iPads and laptops, but unfortunately most people are not recording serial numbers, making it very difficult for police to identify and return located stolen property.

Det Petrie stepped into his new role with the added task of leading the LVCC just last week.

"I'm optimistic about this new operation, the crime car used to be run as a separate policing unit, I think it will be more efficient and proactive in addressing crime,” Det Petrie said.

"It's now fully coordinated with other activities, and the staff have had more training so it's more targeted around criminal investigations.”

The LVCC is working closely with detectives at Laidley Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) to address ongoing drug and property crime committed by juveniles in the Valley. If anyone has any information to assist investigating recent break and enters please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Gatton Police on 54683266.

Topics:  drug crime gatton cib lockyer valley lockyer valley crime car property crime queensland police

