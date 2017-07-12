Lockyer Valley cricketers set to get eye in

CHAMPIONS: Ropehill will be looking to defend its crown after its triumph last year in the pre-season competition.

CRICKET: The R&F Steel Buildings Twenty20 Competition will get rolling this weekend and allow the Lockyer Valley's cricketers to get their eye in as a part of the pre-season proceedings.

Seven teams including last year's champions Ropehill, Winpac, Lockyer Valley Regional Council, The Plainland Pacers, Glenore Grove, The Publicans and The Gujju Lions will compete for the crown over 12 weeks.

Southern Lockyer Cricket Club is hosting the competition and club president Gene Kok said it was a great a opportunity to make contacts with the clubs for next season.

"If anyone wishes to participate, come along and opportunities to play will be found as we have a number of teams,” Kok said.

The competition has been running for eight years but there are a number of new teams participating this season.

Anyone interested can visit the Southern Lockyer Cricket Club Facebook page to contact the captains for each side or email gene.e.kok@gmail.com.

