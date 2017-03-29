Lockyer Valley couple recycle a better future with biosolids

Arkwood Organic Recycling directors Elissa and Brendon Clarke supply farmers across Queensland and further afield with biosolids.

ENERGY, garbage and water - the beneficial properties of recycling has become big business in Australia and across the world.

Most people would be familiar with the notion of recycling plastic bottles, cans and other green waste, however, the concept has grown to encompass much more and plays a major role in the agriculture industry today.

Even human waste that flows through the sewerage system is being turned into healthy and beneficial by-products.

One Lockyer Valley couple which has made it their core business to harness and utilise human waste is Elissa and Brendon Clarke, through their company Arkwood Organic Recycling.

For the past 17 years, Arkwood has been collecting and supplying growers with the beneficial properties of treated sewage sludge, also known as biosolids.

The company uses the biosolids on farms as a fertiliser and soil conditioner.

While many would cringe at the idea of human waste being reused, growers have embraced the concept, even dubbing biosolids as "black gold”.

Arkwood director and environmental manager Elissa Clarke said using biosolids was the "ultimate” in recycling.

"In the old school everyone thought what you flush you never saw it again and it had the yuck factor to it but I think now with everything we need to recycle,” Mrs Clarke said.

Arkwood has contracts with water authorities and councils across Queensland, with a fleet of more than 55 prime movers constantly on the road to collect the biosolids.

Mrs Clarke said the biosolids were safely treated before the trucks were even loaded.

"All the solid components go into the treatment plant and get broken down by bugs and micro-organisms and then after that process is finished they de-water it and we use the sludge or biosolids at the end,” she said.

"We don't re-process that any further. We take it as it is, as the biosolids product, and we actually analyse it for a series of elements or heavy metals and things like that to make sure it meets guideline limits that EHP (Department of Environment and Heritage Protection) has set.

"When it has met those limits we can then use it as a fertiliser and the farmers love it and they think it's black gold.

"They always say it turns toothpicks into power-poles.”

It's with good reason farmers have dubbed it black gold with the biosolids producing some remarkable results in the field.

"We've had 300-400% increases in crop yields from using biosolids in the poorer country,” Mrs Clarke said.

The process behind achieving these results is a long and stringent one, with Arkwood having to comply with a multitude of Department of Environment and Heritage Protection guidelines.

"Ours (guidelines) are the most stringent in the world and there are so many safeguards built into them and the companies that do it have to abide by those safeguards to ensure there is no surface water, groundwater or soil pollution,” she said.

Mrs Clarke said properties had to be individually assessed to ensure they were suitable for the use of biosolids.

Property slope, soil condition, distance from dams, drinking supplies and neighbours are just a small sample of some of the assessment requirements that had to be fulfilled and submitted in a written document to the EPA before spreading commenced.

Biosolids are even restricted down to the type of crops on which it can be used.

"In our guidelines any crop which the edible portion is above the soil surface like corn, wheat, maize, oats, millet, sorghum, fibre crops, sugar crops and pastures you can put biosolids on the soil straight away,” she said.

"(However) If you're planting lettuce or anything where the edible portion is sitting on the surface of the soil they (farmers) actually have a 18-month withholding period so you are not allowed to plant lettuce for 18 months after you've had a biosolid application.”

Arkwood Organic Recycling workers spread biosolids on crops for farmers. Contributed

The guidelines also stipulate a five-year withholding period if biosolids were used to fertilise soil for ground crops, including carrots and potatoes.

The responsibility of spreading the biosolids was also in Arkwood's hands.

"The trucks deliver into the bund and we have front end loaders and spreaders which are part of our equipment,” she said.

"We assess the biosolids for the heavy metals and nutrients too and then we calculate the rates for the biosolids to go on so there is no excess nutrients to be leaked down into ground water or surface water supplies.”

Starting out with one tractor, spreader and bobcat in 2000, Mrs Clarke and husband Brendon have worked hard to promote the benefits of recycling and biosolids in agriculture.

Today, Arkwood employs more than 70 people and supplies over 400,000 tonnes a year of biosolids to growers in the Lockyer Valley and across Queensland, even as far north as Cairns.

Arkwood Organic Recycling has even developed its own mobile centrifuge and dewatering machines for use at treatment plants.

"I never expected for it to get this big ever and now we are the largest land applier of biosolids in Australia,” she said.

One of Arkwood Organic Recycling's centrifuge and dewatering machines. Contributed

Mrs Clarke said the demand for biosolids was strong and hoped to see other forms of recycling developed in the agriculture industry.

"What we can do is utilise what we have and put it back on the farms so there is some sort of nutrient loop and it is actually coming back,” she said.

"People in biosolids have been saying for ages that it is the ultimate in recycling. We are putting back what we are taking off completely.

"We really need to see other areas where we can utilise and put back what we are taking away from the land too which only makes sense.”