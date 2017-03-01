Lockyer Valley Councillors to face the World's Greatest Shave

BUZZ: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Chris Wilson, with Team J and J member Gayle Daetz, will be involved in the World's Greatest Shave on March 18.

FOR 17 years Gayle Daetz has been volunteering for the Leukaemia Foundation.

She commits her time to raise money to support patients of the disease and their families for a reason very close to her heart.

In 1993, her son Jody was diagnosed with leukaemia.

"He had to start treatment the next day after he was diagnosed,” Mrs Daetz said.

"Because we didn't know of any accommodation and we lived out here in the country, he had to stay in the Mater Hospital for nine months.”

Although she drove to Brisbane four or five times a week to see him, it was a heart-wrenching process to not always be by his side.

"Imagine a 17-year-old having to stay there in hospital for nine months by himself,” she said.

He died in 1999 at the age of 23.

"My son Jody is my inspiration,” she said.

A couple of years ago she linked up with Kate Collins, whose two-year-old grandson, Jordan, lost his battle with the disease in 2015.

Together they formed Team J and J, named after the first initial of each boy, a fundraising group which works throughout the year to raise money for families affected by blood-related cancers.

"In the last two years we've raised about $40,000,” she said.

On March 18 they will hold a golf day at the Fairways Tavern and Golf Course in Hatton Vale as part of the World's Greatest Shave fundraiser.

The group is hoping to do even better than the total it raised the last time around.

"Last year we raised nearly $16,000 and the year before it was $13,000,” Mrs Daetz said.

The team has recently organised sausage sizzles, run a craft and cake stall and held the health and harmony fair to raise money, but the World's Greatest Shave was always the biggest drawcard for the community.

"We have so many people that donate to us and that's been wonderful, just the community support,” she said.

"They've come in and supported us to get us this far.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Chris Wilson is just one councillor to put both his hands up and his hair on the line and several others are set to take part.

Cr Wilson encouraged the community to get behind the event, either by donating or getting involved themselves.

"Obviously it's a great cause and I've seen first-hand the great work Team J and J do,” Cr Wilson said.

You can phone Gayle Daetz for more information on 0402085260.