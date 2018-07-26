Lockyer Valley council is prepared for population

With new housing estates available, there are many opportunities to buy and build in the Lockyer. Photo Contributed

AUSTRALIA'S population will hit 25 million by next month and as the cities fill up regional areas like the Lockyer Valley are prepared for a population increase.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said population figures played an integral part in any level of government's ability to plan for the future.

"A reality is that as our cities fill up and as rents and housing becomes more and more expensive, people look to areas such as the Lockyer Valley to move to, whether from interstate, from neighbouring areas or people migrating to Australia,” Cr Milligan said.

Statistics show there was a total population increase of one person every one minute and 23 seconds in Australia, with one person arriving to live in the country every one minute and one second.

Gatton Real Estate sales and marketing consultant Alison Graham said there had been an increase in the number of people relocating to work on farms.

"In the last five years I've noticed a definite increase of people with other than English speaking backgrounds,” she said.

"They have come from overseas and have immigrated, got their citizenship and are buying houses because they've got work in this area because of the farms.

"I've also noticed a trend that we have more commuters, people that use to stop in the Fairways estate, Hatton Vale, and they are now coming to Gatton and they're happy to commute because of the cheap housing.”

With new housing estates available like Woodchester Estate, there are many opportunities for people to buy and build in the Lockyer Valley, which Cr Milligan is preparing for.

"For me, the ability to say the Lockyer Valley is expected to receive an annual growth rate of 2.7 per cent per year for the next decade puts what we do as a council into perspective,” Cr Milligan said.

"Already I have started the conversation with Queensland Health about the design and planning for a regional sized hospital in an area such as Plainland with the ability to expand our current level of medical services and essential to that argument is population growth.”

The council is also continuing the fight to secure a local passenger rail service to let residents travel out of town with ease.

Churchable resident, Tau Lee, said he moved to the Lockyer Valley in search of a good job and better lifestyle.

The former Vietnamese national said he has many friends here.

"I have friends from India, England and France, they come here looking for a good job,” Mr Lee said.

For Mr Lee and his friends their transition into the region was an easy one.

He hopes to settle down in the area and do farm work.