Lockyer Valley Council extends rates payment times

THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council will provide a two-week extension on rates due date and early discount for the second levy due in February 2021.

Councillors met on Wednesday at the November Ordinary meeting of Council and discussed issues concerning the mailing of rates notices during the pandemic.

This decision to extend the rates period and early due date was made due to the delays experienced with Australia Post when rates notices were issued in August 2020.

A council spokesperson said the extension will take the payment terms from the 30 days to 45 days and will apply to all property owners.