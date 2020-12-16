Lockyer construction worker imprisoned over drug charges

A MAGISTRATE told a Glenore Grove man that imprisonment was a sentence of last resort as he convicted the repeat drug offender for his crimes.

Mathew William Beer pleaded guilty to four charges in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, December 14 after police were called to his Forest Ave address in August.

Beer was charged with possessing methamphetamines, possessing cannabis, possessing a straw used in the administration of a dangerous drug and possessing clip seal bags, grinders and scales used in committing a drug offence.

Police prosecutor senior Sergeant Al Windsor said police were called to Beer's address at 2am on August 4, to assist paramedics with a drug affected male.

When police arrived, Beer was sitting at the front gate of the property and was in an emotional state, sergeant Windsor said.

Sergeant Windsor said Beer had packed a small number of belongings into a bag.

Police searched his bag and located a black satchel that contained a small container which had a clear crystal substance inside, which Beer acknowledged was meth, sergeant Windsor said.

Police also found a number of cannabis seeds, and a pouch of cannabis in Beer's bag.

Sergeant Windsor said a total of 1.79 grams of cannabis, 1 cannabis seed weighing 3.05 grams and 1.17 grams of ice dispersed between several clip seal bags was all found in Beer's possession.

This was in addition to police finding scales, straws and a grinder which all contained remnants of cannabis.

Sergeant Windsor said Beer admitted to police his ownership and use of the drugs.

The court's probation officer, Mr Dionysius, said Beer had been deemed unsuitable due to his noncompliance with his current probation orders.

Beer's solicitor, James Ryan, said his 31-year-old client suffered from PTSD as a result of a motor vehicle accident earlier in his life.

Mr Ryan said Beer had also been abducted and kept hostage for four weeks in Mt Isa as a victim of crime as a young man.

He said Beer had given up his job as a labourer on the new Bunnings site at Plainland to look after his partner and two children.

In sentencing, Magistrate Graham Lee said imprisonment was a "sentence of last resort", but said Beer had now reached that point.

Mr Lee sentenced Beer to four months imprisonment for each charge.

The charges were wholly suspended for 18 months.

The conviction was recorded.