Lockyer Valley clubs host range of home games

The Gatton Redbacks premier men defeated West Wanderers 2-0 at home on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Sporting clubs from throughout the Lockyer Valley hit the fields to host a number of home games on the weekend.

The Gatton Redbacks reserve men and premier men took on West Wanderers and won both games.

The reserve men defeated West Wanderers 4-1 while the premier men followed suit with a dominant 2-0 victory.

The Lockyer Valley Demons men took on the Chinchilla Suns at Cahill Park on Saturday afternoon and despite their best efforts were defeated 83-36.

The Gatton Hawks also hosted a number of home games at Cahill Park against the Pittsworth Danes.

It was a disappointing night for the A-grade Hawks, who went down 30-24 to the Pittsworth Danes.

However, the Hawks Reserve Grade side recorded their fourth victory of the season after their 48-22 victory against the Danes.

The Hawks Under 18s also had success at home, recording their second victory of the season with a 38-18 win over the Danes.