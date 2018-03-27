Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church. Lachlan McIvor

ALTHOUGH the Lockyer Valley Something to Sing About Choir is always in fine voice, they are missing the right balance.

The group has picked up plenty of engagements this year to perform around Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Rosewood, Toogoolawah and up to Toowoomba but need more men to help the it hit the right notes.

Choirmaster Gary Young said the close to 30-strong group only had five male members but a few more were needed to find the right ratio.

"We only need a third of men to two-thirds women to balance it out... for the type of music we're doing it's great to have more men,” Mr Young said.

"The men (currently in the choir) enjoy the company of others but also enjoy the type of music we're giving them like Hello Dolly and Stout Hearted Men.”

The choir has made a name for itself throughout the region since it started in 2015 and donations to the group are distributed towards cancer charities and research groups.

"People are starting to get to know the choir, it's now very well received, we do good music and they like to hear the variety,” he said.

The choir meets every Wednesday at 3pm at the chapel at Tabeel Lutheran Home. For more information, call Gary Young on 0417 799 679.