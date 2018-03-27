Menu
Login
News

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.
LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church. Lachlan McIvor
Lachlan Mcivor
by

ALTHOUGH the Lockyer Valley Something to Sing About Choir is always in fine voice, they are missing the right balance.

The group has picked up plenty of engagements this year to perform around Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Rosewood, Toogoolawah and up to Toowoomba but need more men to help the it hit the right notes.

Choirmaster Gary Young said the close to 30-strong group only had five male members but a few more were needed to find the right ratio.

"We only need a third of men to two-thirds women to balance it out... for the type of music we're doing it's great to have more men,” Mr Young said.

"The men (currently in the choir) enjoy the company of others but also enjoy the type of music we're giving them like Hello Dolly and Stout Hearted Men.”

The choir has made a name for itself throughout the region since it started in 2015 and donations to the group are distributed towards cancer charities and research groups.

"People are starting to get to know the choir, it's now very well received, we do good music and they like to hear the variety,” he said.

The choir meets every Wednesday at 3pm at the chapel at Tabeel Lutheran Home. For more information, call Gary Young on 0417 799 679.

Topics:  lockyer valley something to sing about choir

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Chrome and Clutter fest returns for 2018

Chrome and Clutter fest returns for 2018

The Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival is back on for 2018.

Sharing cultures through food

DIG IN: Lockyer Valley Community Centre volunteers at the Harmony Day food tasting

Community centre hosts Harmony Day event

Gordon reflects on farming life in the Lockyer

LOOKING BACK: Laidley's Gordon Niebling says he has loved his farming life and living in the Lockyer Valley.

The self-proclaimed 'Jack of all trades”, Gordon Niebling.

Clare Atkinson Journalism Scholarship needs your support

IN HONOUR: Brightview's Lesley Atkinson is urging the public to help continue the Clare Atkinson Memorial Scholarship.

Help continue Clare Atkinson's legacy and the future of journalism.

Local Partners