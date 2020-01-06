Lockyer Valley butcher shop digs deep as bushfires blaze

DIGGING DEEP: The team at Schulte's Meat Tavern pledged to donate five dollars from each sale made on Saturday to the Queensland Rural Fire Brigade. Photo: Sarah Harvey

DIGGING DEEP: The team at Schulte's Meat Tavern pledged to donate five dollars from each sale made on Saturday to the Queensland Rural Fire Brigade. Photo: Sarah Harvey

AS FIREYS from the Lockyer Valley head south to help amid the New South Wales bushfire crisis, a Plainland butcher shop announced it would donate cash to the cause.

Schulte’s Meat Tavern, Plainland, declared it would contribute five dollars from each sale made on Saturday toward the Queensland Rural Fire Service.

Co-owner Melinda Schulte said the shop had made fundraising efforts for local community groups in the past and said donating to the fire crisis was a no-brainer.

“It just felt relevant with the fire storm taking over Australia,” Melinda said.

“It’s just a matter of trying to generate extra dollars to go back to our local guys as well as those fighting elsewhere.”

She said several personal connections inspired the shop to make the pledge to donate.

“Obviously, we have had our own fires recently, we’ve got a lot of community who have been helped out by the local fire fighters,” Melinda said.

“The local fire fighters are now down south, some of them are flying choppers and some have left their own families.

“If we can do just one thing to help out, we will.”

While she was growing up, Melinda’s own father was a volunteer firefighter and a Meat Tavern staff member, Simon McCracken was also a dedicated volunteer until his recent retirement.

“Simon talks to us about the work the guys do (in the fire service) a lot,” Melinda said.

“I just think it’s important – really important – that everyone helps out wherever they can and any little bit’s going to be something.”