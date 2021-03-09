Lockyer Valley businesses meet with Inland Rail proponents

Lockyer businesses have met with Inland rail and ARTC representatives on Tuesday to discover how they can be involved with the massive freight rail project. (Photo: Inland Rail/Supplied).

Lockyer businesses have met with Inland rail and ARTC representatives on Tuesday to discover how they can be involved with the massive freight rail project. (Photo: Inland Rail/Supplied).

Lockyer businesses have met with Inland rail and ARTC representatives on Tuesday to discover how they can be involved with the massive freight rail project.

Thousands of jobs for Queenslanders will be up for grabs as part of the Queensland public-private partnership section of the Inland Rail project.

Local and Indigenous business representatives heard from the ARTC and short-listed consortia Capstone, G2Konnect and Regionerate Rail, who are bidding to build the section of Inland Rail from outside Toowoomba at Gowrie to Kagaru near Beaudesert section as part of a public-private partnership.

EQUIPMENT services include:

Containers

Cranes

Equipment (compressors, flood lighting etc)

Plant (compactors, earth movers, excavators etc)

temporary fencing

vehicles

water trucks

welding machines

Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail Director of Planning, Communication & Stakeholder Engagement Rebecca Pickering said more than 200 people attended the session with many Queensland businesses already benefiting from the project.

“Queensland will be the largest beneficiary of Inland Rail with an estimated 12,000 jobs created from construction and a $7.8 billion boost in Queensland Gross State Product,” Mrs Pickering said.

“Three world-class consortia have been short-listed to bid on the construction of the PPP section, and we expect opportunities for QLD businesses will dramatically increase when the successful proponent is announced later in the year,” she said.

Mrs Pickering said the successful contractor would need the support of local businesses in various ways when construction started.

Business SERVICES include:

cleaning and grubbing

concreting

earthworks

electrical

environment and rehabilitation

plumbing and draining

steel fixing

transport

Traffic management

“The information session today is the first opportunity for the local business community to hear first-hand from the short-listed companies about their requirements for the project and what kinds of work will be coming down the pipeline,” she said.

Mrs Pickering said the Inland Rail project team was committed to using local suppliers and labour where possible.

“The PPP section has already generated jobs associated with the geotechnical investigations, cultural heritage surveys and environmental impact assessments and there are many more opportunities to come for local businesses,” she said.

“It’s not just construction work available, there are also opportunities with Inland Rail in administration, technical jobs and support services such as transportation drivers, electricians, traffic control, steel fixing, environmental and rehabilitation work, signage, security and hospitality and accommodation providers too.

GOODS opportunities include:

fences and gates



Geotextiles

ICT equipment

Noise walls

PPE

Quarry materials

Signage

The project also stimulates Australian manufacturing jobs through supply of materials for this massive undertaking, such as jobs at quarries, concrete sleeper factories, and other major suppliers,” she said.

ARTC will name its preferred consortia this year with the final contract to be signed in 2022, with the consortium that delivers the best proposal.

“This will come at an important time as our national economy continues to rebuild, create jobs and opportunities, especially here in Queensland,” Mrs Pickering said.