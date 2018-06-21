Menu
Login
BACK BURN: A hazard reduction burn on private property in Buaraba South is producing large amounts of smoke, and is expected to last for several days.
BACK BURN: A hazard reduction burn on private property in Buaraba South is producing large amounts of smoke, and is expected to last for several days. Tara Miko
News

Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

Dominic Elsome
by
21st Jun 2018 5:04 PM

A HAZARD reduction burn taking place on private property near Seventeen Mile Road, Buaraba South is expected to last for several days.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed they were aware of the controlled burn that is producing a large amount of smoke, and said smoke may affect residents in the vicinity of Ravensbourne, Hampton and Crows Nest.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

buaraba crows nest fire hampton hazard reduction burn lockyer valley qfes ravensbourne smoke
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Fate directs the Arndts' survival story

    Fate directs the Arndts' survival story

    People and Places Somehow the Grantham couple survived the devastation of the 2011 floods.

    Lockyer Valley council crack down on dog attacks

    Lockyer Valley council crack down on dog attacks

    Council News Council will crack down from July 1.

    Gatton photographer captures the underdog

    Gatton photographer captures the underdog

    News The Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show and Markets will be held soon.

    Nathan's '72 Dodge is a Demon on the drag strip

    Nathan's '72 Dodge is a Demon on the drag strip

    News The '72 Demon was everything Nathan Berry was looking for

    Local Partners