Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

A HAZARD reduction burn taking place on private property near Seventeen Mile Road, Buaraba South is expected to last for several days.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed they were aware of the controlled burn that is producing a large amount of smoke, and said smoke may affect residents in the vicinity of Ravensbourne, Hampton and Crows Nest.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.