Menu
Login
M.T. Ellis (left) with her friend Julia Fox.
M.T. Ellis (left) with her friend Julia Fox.
News

Lockyer Valley author wins award at New York book awards

Sean White
by
16th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

LOCKYER Valley author M.T. Ellis was surprised when her debut novel won a bronze medal at the Independent Publisher Book Awards in New York.

Ms Ellis said winning the award had given her the confidence in her writing.

"I wasn't expecting it at all, especially not for my debut novel to do so well," Ms Ellis said.

"In the back of my mind, I had hoped to win a writing competition one day."

The author spent two and half years working on her award-winning crime thriller Azrael.

Ms Ellis said she based her novel on a nightmare she had about being chased through the bush and being held captive in a old house.

"I set some of the novel in Brisbane and looked around for an area that was close enough for my characters to get to, but still quite rural," she said.

"That would end up being the Lockyer Valley.

"It's kind of creepy that I set some of my novel in the bushland between Toowoomba and Brisbane because I ended up moving there."

Ms Ellis said the trip had been a great opportunity to meet other authors and publishers from around the world.

After winning the award, the author will be working on the follow up to Azrael scheduled to be released later this year.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    News Relief funds for the Lockyer Valley are set to increase, for those farmers doing it tough.

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    News Monnie Raymont and Elsa Joseph will offer their expertise.

    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    News The rugby union program has gone from strength to strength.

    45 year career full of highlights

    45 year career full of highlights

    News Recognising his service to the community

    Local Partners