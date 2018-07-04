Lockyer Valley artists shine in Foothills art show

ARTISTS from across the Lockyer Valley gathered to showcase their work at the fourth annual Foothills Art Show on Saturday night.

Local people and businesses supported about 25 entrants by each sponsoring one of the 10 categories.

Art show and markets co-ordinator Janice Holstein said the show was about bringing people together to showcase local artists.

"It's about giving artists a forum to have their artwork displayed and for sale,” Mrs Holstein said.

More than 50 guests viewed the artwork on opening night, enjoying the artwork, food and live entertainment.

"It was a great evening. People stayed for quite some time after the official part was done and all the winners were announced,” Mrs Holstein said.

"It was a great atmosphere, people really enjoyed it.”

Photographer Charmaine Lyons judged nine of the 10 categories, with votes remaining open for the People's Choice Award until the following day.

"The artwork went on sale at the markets on Sunday,” Mrs Holstein said.

"Some sold out which was great to see.”

Organisers enjoy the opening night of the art show. Contributed

Winner of the People's Choice Award, Glen Smith, was named after voting closed at the markets, where he also sold his rainbow lorikeets artwork.

"Twenty-one artworks were sold over the two days and artists were very pleased with the event and will definitely be back next year,” Mrs Holstein said.

"We plan to incorporate a children's section next year and grow the event.”

Helen McCraw won best in show as well as the photography colour category. Other winners included Elizabeth Browne who took out both the oil acrylics and pastel category, Coralie Grant won with Parrot Tulips in the watercolour category and Donna Clissold won the mixed mediums category.

Graham Busbridge came first in the sculpture category, and Janice Holstein won the photography category. Erin Porter went home with the Steve Jones Memorial Encouragement Award.