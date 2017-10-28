News

Lockyer Valley Art Society utilises funding

UPSKILLING: LASI's Donna Clissold with tutor Jenny Macnaughton.
UPSKILLING: LASI's Donna Clissold with tutor Jenny Macnaughton. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

THANKS to recent Regional Arts Development Funding, prominent artist Jenny Macnaughton was able to run a workshop for Lockyer Valley Art Society members.

LASI president Donna Clissold thanked the Lockyer Valley Council for the opportunity.

"We are so grateful and proud to have the council's support for our local artists,” she said.

"There are so many people who are so worthy of the extra tuition.

"Many people cannot access workshops due to cost, transport and distance so having funding for one here in the Valley means they can attend, and it encourages local artists and makes them feel good about living here.”

Ms Macnaughton said she was thrilled to share her skills over the two-day workshop with some of the Valley's art community.

"We are doing painting with watercolour today, there are some exceptionally talented artists here,” she said.

LASI members will showcase selected works of art at their coming exhibition, Nothing comes from Nothing, running from December 15 to January 29 at the Lockyer Valley Art Gallery at 34 Lake Apex Dr, Gatton.

Topics:  lasi lockyer valley lvrc rdaf

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Selfless sisters share the power of music

Selfless sisters share the power of music

Thanks to increased funding through the NDIS, last week was the first time Gemma and Shaye could share their music therapy and sing along with friends.

Jason O'Connor heats up valley

ON FIRE: Murphys Creek Chilli Festival organiser and local business entrepreneur Jason O'Connor with his Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate.

Meet the man behind the Murphys Creek Chilli Festival.

Quilt founder's crafty tribute

IN MEMORIUM: Patti Pocock's late mother, Audrey Brimblecombe, was honoured with a special tribute at the Quilt Show at this year's Laidley Spring Festival.

Audrey Brimblecombe's memory lives in Laidley.

Lockyer's budding authors

WINNERS: Alissa Loughman, Ethan Brennan, Jasmin Flynn and Jorja Kantor.

A professional writer is an amateur who didn't quit, (Richard Bach).

Local Partners