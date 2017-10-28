Lockyer Valley Art Society utilises funding

THANKS to recent Regional Arts Development Funding, prominent artist Jenny Macnaughton was able to run a workshop for Lockyer Valley Art Society members.

LASI president Donna Clissold thanked the Lockyer Valley Council for the opportunity.

"We are so grateful and proud to have the council's support for our local artists,” she said.

"There are so many people who are so worthy of the extra tuition.

"Many people cannot access workshops due to cost, transport and distance so having funding for one here in the Valley means they can attend, and it encourages local artists and makes them feel good about living here.”

Ms Macnaughton said she was thrilled to share her skills over the two-day workshop with some of the Valley's art community.

"We are doing painting with watercolour today, there are some exceptionally talented artists here,” she said.

LASI members will showcase selected works of art at their coming exhibition, Nothing comes from Nothing, running from December 15 to January 29 at the Lockyer Valley Art Gallery at 34 Lake Apex Dr, Gatton.