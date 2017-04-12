Lockyer Valley and Somerset prepare for NDIS

PASSIONATE: NDIA Community Engagement Manager for Queensland South Zoe Gill led an NDIS information session at the Gatton RSL and stressed its importance to the region.

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is set to roll out in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset from July 1 of this year.

Ensuring these communities understood how it operates with participants just a few months away from accessing services through the scheme was of the utmost importance to the National Disability Insurance Agency.

They held two information sessions for people with disabilities and their families as well as carers, providers and the general community in Gatton last week.

NDIA Queensland South Regional Manager Peter Smales said there were two main pathways for people to enter the scheme.

Individuals already receiving support through state government disability services will be automatically transitioned into the scheme.

They would be contacted by the NDIA to commence the process in due time.

Those who haven't already been receiving state support or a need has recently arisen would need to get in contact with the NDIA.

Mr Smales said the new federal scheme would give participants much more freedom in comparison to the current state services.

"It gives participants full choice and control about the types of services they receive and who they receive them from,” Mr Smales said.

"The scheme itself does not fund service providers, funding is allocated to participants who then go out and purchase services themselves in the manner in which they wish.”

It's expected to provide an economic boost with the workforce engaged in providing disability support set for a bump from 1000-1250 workers to 2450-3000 across the Lockyer, Somerset and Scenic Rim regions.

Support or more information on the NDIS can be gathered by phoning 1800800110.