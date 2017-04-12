28°
News

Lockyer Valley and Somerset prepare for NDIS

Lachlan Mcivor
| 12th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
PASSIONATE: NDIA Community Engagement Manager for Queensland South Zoe Gill led an NDIS information session at the Gatton RSL and stressed its importance to the region.
PASSIONATE: NDIA Community Engagement Manager for Queensland South Zoe Gill led an NDIS information session at the Gatton RSL and stressed its importance to the region. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is set to roll out in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset from July 1 of this year.

Ensuring these communities understood how it operates with participants just a few months away from accessing services through the scheme was of the utmost importance to the National Disability Insurance Agency.

They held two information sessions for people with disabilities and their families as well as carers, providers and the general community in Gatton last week.

NDIA Queensland South Regional Manager Peter Smales said there were two main pathways for people to enter the scheme.

Individuals already receiving support through state government disability services will be automatically transitioned into the scheme.

They would be contacted by the NDIA to commence the process in due time.

Those who haven't already been receiving state support or a need has recently arisen would need to get in contact with the NDIA.

Mr Smales said the new federal scheme would give participants much more freedom in comparison to the current state services.

"It gives participants full choice and control about the types of services they receive and who they receive them from,” Mr Smales said.

"The scheme itself does not fund service providers, funding is allocated to participants who then go out and purchase services themselves in the manner in which they wish.”

It's expected to provide an economic boost with the workforce engaged in providing disability support set for a bump from 1000-1250 workers to 2450-3000 across the Lockyer, Somerset and Scenic Rim regions.

Support or more information on the NDIS can be gathered by phoning 1800800110.

Gatton Star

Topics:  disability insurance lockyer valley ndis somerset

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer Valley and Somerset prepare for NDIS

Lockyer Valley and Somerset prepare for NDIS

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is set to roll out in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset from July 1 of this year.

B'n'S tradition lives on in Lowood

HAVING A TIME: Curtin Mark, Hayley Kidd, Sarah Martin and Tom Nolan at the Lowood B&S.

The annual Spudds and Dudds B&S drew a large crowd.

Cameron Shields steps up a gear for Formula 4 debut

SOLID START: Cameron Shields is fourth in the Formula 4 standings after the first two rounds.

Cameron Shields has adjusted well to the Formula 4 Championship.

Braving flood waters to deliver Meals on Wheels

ABOVE AND BEYOND: Noel Nemeth rode his five-year-old mare Jessie through the floodwaters in Laidley as a part of his Meals on Wheels run.

Noel Nementh rode his horse to deliver Meals on Wheels

Local Partners

Lockyer Valley and Somerset prepare for NDIS

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is set to roll out in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset from July 1 of this year.

A crime spree has caught up to a Murphys Creek man

ARRESTED: A Murphy's Creek man's stealing days have caught up to him.

Stealing, it's going to catch up to you.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

Character filled church converted into a home with Large Shed on Acre.

22 Duke Street, Jondaryan 4403

House 2 1 2 Offers Over...

Experience a unique living environment with this character filled church conversion located in the local country town of Jondaryan only 40 minutes' drive from...

5 Star Quality Renovation at its best!

52 Monash Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 2 2 $499,000

This exceptional Character home has been FULLY restored to NEW. No expense has been spared and the finish is truly immaculate - With a mix of modern amenities...

Owners have purchased elsewhere and have no option but to sell!

386 North Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 5 2 2 $388,000

With the owner's circumstances commanding a must to sell, don't hesitate on what is undoubtedly a great opportunity! Upstairs, a spacious 4 bedroom family home...

Great Value Entry Price into Growth Area

79 Knockator Crescent, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

This beautiful home in the quiet streets of sought after Centenary Heights will not disappoint. With the front façade welcoming you with a cosy front porch and...

Size Will Surprise With This Classic Character!

26 Tolmie Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This stunningly designed brick home from a by-gone era situated at 26 Tolmie Street, South Toowoomba is surrounded by the well thought-out manicured landscaping...

Large Home Site, Tranquil Setting, Established Tennis Court

20a Glencoe Court, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land Nestled at the end of a quiet range-side cul-de-sac is this rather ... Buyer interest...

Nestled at the end of a quiet range-side cul-de-sac is this rather special 4,004m2 allotment complete with a quality full-size lit tennis court and gazebo. A...

Prime Location Lifestyle - Space Solitude 4,388m2

1 Lucinda Avenue, Highfields 4352

House 3 2 3 $579,000

This meticulously maintained brick home is on the market for the first time and is situated in one of Highfields most sought after locations, Featuring open plan...

Character and charm meets location and convenience

202 Geddes Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

If it is location you're looking for then look no further, this charming and unique cottage perfectly positioned in the ever popular Geddes Street is a property...

How Fast Can You Move In?

1 Croydon Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 3 $299,000

Owners have retired and relocated. 3 built-in bedrooms, separate toilet, 1 bathroom, large kitchen with plenty of storage, separate dining room plus generous...

Impressive family acreage home - Swimming pool and tennis court - Range views

1 Large Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 Price Upon...

Situated on 4047m2 in a premium east side range location, this wonderful residence is urgently offered by sellers who have committed resources to a new venture.

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!