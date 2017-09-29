Lockyer truckie placed on Wall of Fame

HIGHEST HONOUR: John Schollick with his most prized achievement - proof of his induction into the Wall of Fame.

IN HIS 55 years with the transport industry, John Schollick has received a few honours but none as great as his latest induction into the national Shell Rimula Wall of Fame.

The 71-year-old was recognised with the nationally-acclaimed award on August 26 at Alice Springs, the birthplace and heart of Australia's road transport industry.

Mr Schollick said receiving his medals was the "cream" on the top of an already satisfying career.

"It's just a real delight to be able to accept it because there's not a lot of people who get it and it's just a real honour," he said.

"What a wonderful wall of fame it is too, absolutely beautiful."

The transport stalwart took his first steps into the industry aged 19 and said he'd seen more than a few fads come and go.

But one thing he'll never forget is the manner in which he got his car and truck licence.

As a farm boy growing up in the Riverina, Mr Schollick said he was learning to drive far earlier than most young people and the local police officer already knew he was capable behind the wheel.

"He just said 'You've got to take me up to the milk bar and get me paper'," Mr Schollick said.

"So I took him to get his paper, took him back and I had my licence."

John Schollick got up to all sorts of adventures in his career. Contributed

It was a similar story to how Mr Schollick qualified for his truck licence - he was simply asked to back his semi-trailer up a street in Melbourne before he was handed the papers.

"That's how easy it was in those days - a bit different now!" he said.

For a few years, Mr Schollick worked his way around the traps down south before he seized an opportunity to start his own business.

"I thought to myself, if I can make money for somebody else, I can make money for me," he said.

"I've been a builder within the industry, I've had four different companies which I've built then I've sold them off."

John Schollick was often happy to help out - here, he was transporting newlyweds in his beloved truck. Contributed

Now based in the Lockyer Valley running his own company Lockyer Valley Waste Management, Mr Schollick said he still makes the time to actively participate in community life and shows no signs of slowing down.

"I'm an ex-Rotarian of 15 years, I'm currently in Withcott-Helidon Lions, I'm in the Lights on the Hill committee, I'm the Vice-President for the Chamber of Commerce in the Lockyer Valley, and also the facilitator," he said.

"I like to be able to give my thoughts and advice and also learn...how to better myself and my business.

"I don't have any intention of retiring at this stage.

"I've got plenty of spark left in me."