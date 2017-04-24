27°
Lockyer to honour servicemen, women

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 24th Apr 2017 12:14 PM
LEST WE FORGET: Gatton RSL president Les Nash reads the list of First World War fallen at Gatton's 2016 Anzac Day service.
LEST WE FORGET: Gatton RSL president Les Nash reads the list of First World War fallen at Gatton's 2016 Anzac Day service. Ali Kuchel

TUESDAY, April 25 will mark one of the most significant national occasions, Anzac Day.

Dawn and day services will be held across the region to honour those who have served their country and those who are still serving.

Gatton RSL Sub-Branch president Les Nash welcomed the wider community to join him at Gatton's Anzac Day services.

"It's so important to keep this commemoration going,” Mr Nash said.

"Both our dawn and day services are growing each year, and there is more youth getting involved too.”

Mr Nash explained that the dawn service is held at 4.28am because that was precisely when the Australian and New Zealand troops landed on shore at Gallipoli 102 years ago.

Mr Nash said before the day service, individual veterans, and family members on behalf of veterans, would march in honour of those who lost their lives.

"It's not about glorifying war,” Mr Nash said.

"We are commemorating the fact those people lost their lives and what they did for us - for the peace we experience today.”

The Gatton dawn service will be at 4.15am for a 4.28am start at the Weeping Mothers Memorial, Littleton Park, Hickey St.

The march assembly will be at 10am, adjacent to the Council Chambers in North St for a 10.30am start. The march will lead to the Boer War Memorial then to Littleton Park for the day service.

The Laidley Dawn service will be 4.20am for a 4.28am start at the Anzac Memorial Park, Patrick St.

The Laidley march assembly will be outside the Anglican Church, Ambrose St, from 10am for a 10.15am start.

Other Anzac Day services in the Lockyer Valley will include:

Forest Hill - 9.15am march

Grantham/ Ma Ma Creek - 7.30pm service, Ma Ma Creek Community Hall

Hatton Vale - 7am, Hatton Vale Memorial

Helidon - 12.30pm march and service

Withcott - 7.45am, Withcott Memorial

Murphys Creek - 10am, Murphys Creek Grounds

Brisbane Valley Anzac Day services:

Lowood - 4.30am, Clock Park, 10.30am march from Peace St and 11am service at Lowood High

Esk - 5am, Esk Memorial Park and 10.40am march, Esk RSL to Memorial Park

Moore - 6am, Moore Soldiers Memorial

Linville - 8am, march from Linville Hall to Memorial Park

Fernvale - 8.15am march, Uniting Church and 8.30am service, Fernvale Memorial Park

Coominya - 9am, march Coominya Hall and 10am

Topics:  anzac day 2017 anzac day services brisbane valley gatton rsl lockyer valley

