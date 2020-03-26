Lockyer theft and break-ins spike during pandemic panic

STAY VIGILANT: Laidley Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim is warning Laidley residents to "lock it, or lose it". Picture: Dominic Elsome

IT WAS all going so well for Laidley police.

Since Christmas, property crime rates in the district were falling — but just like everything in the country in the past two weeks, it changed quickly.

In the last three weeks, four vehicles have been stolen, six businesses broken into, seven vehicles broken into, and five homes broken into.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the sudden spike was disappointing, as was a disturbing trend he’d noticed in many of the offences.

“A lot of these places, and certainly a lot of the vehicles, have not been locked,” Snr Sgt. Draheim said.

As many people are now self-isolating and working from home, he warned that residents still needed to be security conscious, and he expected to see further increases in crime.

“They certainly still need to continue to be vigilant about property crime, and there’ll be a lot more people out there with time on their hands to commit these offences,” he said.

“People have got enough on their plate without having to worry about this.”

Snr Sgt. Draheim warned there could be further increases in crime due to people becoming desperate in the current economic climate.

“All the indicators would be that potentially, with people losing their jobs and people becoming more desperate all for various reasons, … we are concerned that there may be in increase in crime,” he said.

He also warned that every time police were called out to deal with a crime, they were putting themselves and their families at risk of contracting COVID-19.

If you have any information in regard to a crime, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131 444.