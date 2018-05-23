Lockyer teenagers get kick out of AFL carnival

AUSSIE RULES: Representing the Lockyer Valley in the AFL Queensland State Championships was a thrill for four local girls, but also an invaluable development opportunity and the chance to forge lifelong friendships.

Tenayah Haswell, Shayana Shepley and Hailey Kellam played for Met West in the statewide competition for under 13-15 girls, held in Cairns on May 12 and 13.

Coda Stanmore met them on the field, representing the Darling Downs, and was selected to play for the QSS Queensland Country Girls team.

Met West had a strong start to the carnival, Hailey said, and placed fourth overall.

"The highlight for me was I scored the first point out of our game, it was our first game, and we all got hyped up and felt awesome,” she said.

"We won our first two games, which was incredible, and we could not believe it.”

Normally a rugby league player, Hailey, 14, said playing representative AFL had been an eye-opener.

"The experience was crazy, I have come so far in my footy,” she said.

"The coaches and team (helped); there are some really experienced players on our team and they helped me out as much as the coaches.

"This has definitely opened my eyes up to AFL more. I'll take more opportunities as they come.”

For Coda, 15, being selected for the Queensland Country Girls' squad was overwhelming, mother Tanya Stanmore said.

"I'm very proud. She's only a very small girl and she's had to fight very hard,” she said.

"She's very dedicated, all her hard work has finally paid off.

"Girls' football is only new, there's not a whole lot of opportunities for girls so this is a great step forward.”

Tanya said Coda's dream was to play professional AFL for the Brisbane Lions.

"(The state carnival) was a great opportunity for the girls to get selected and to represent their region, and the Lockyer Valley not being such a big AFL area it's really amazing that a handful of girls have got that opportunity,” she said.