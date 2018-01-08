Menu
Lockyer teams off to strong start in 2018

RUN : Gatton 's Steve Kleidon and Daniel Pollock . Melanie Keyte
CRICKET: Gatton Fordsdale were off to a promising start to the new year, after they scored 200 runs against Forest Hill at Saturday's Cahill Park game.

Next, Forest Hill will attempt to expand on their 1/15 score as the Lockyer Cricket Association's A-Grade competition goes to two-day fixtures.

Forest Hill captain Shanley Neuendorf said he's expecting a tight match.

"I think we did pretty well, considering how hot is was, and we fought all the way until the end,” he said.

"We had them on the ropes for a bit but then Lachlan Sticklen came out and blasted a 50 to get them up to 200.

"I'm still pretty confident because we have plenty of good batters left in the shed but if they can convert how they batted on Saturday to their bowling next week, it'll be an interesting day.”

Glenore Grove were bowled out by Southern Lockyer for 144 and had taken 2/73 after 21 overs by the day's end while Helidon scored 120 against Mulgowie, who ended the day on 3/53.

Matches continue on January 13.

