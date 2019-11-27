Lockyer team preparing to crack $10k for cancer cause

TOP CUT: Zandalee Kunde and Tanya Hooper of Hooper's Grantham Store are close to raising $10,000 after shaving their hair for charity. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THEY’RE only a few dollars away from raising $9000 for Cancer Council Queensland and now, with one final fundraising push, Tanya Hooper from Hooper’s Grantham Store is hoping to not only surpass that goal, but reach the $10,000 mark.

Ms Hooper – who has not taken part in a fundraising shave before – said this week that seven people had shaved their heads in October, and fundraising efforts had continued with $2 from every Bald Burger sold also going to the cause.

“At the end of the day, whatever we make is awesome, but if we could get to $10,000 we’d be absolutely overjoyed,” she said.

“We’re so excited that we’ve got so close to $9000.”

Cassie Morris, from Gatton’s Hair Essence, shaved Ms Hooper’s shoulder-length locks, along with the hair of staff member Zandalee Kunde, and Zandalee’s 102-year-old ‘Pa’ Alfred Mischke.

Ms Hooper said Pa had been sitting ready to watch the shave, “and then he was like, ‘you know I could do this too’”.

“The mayor offered to put in $50 if he shaved.”

Zandalee Kunde and Tanya Hooper of Hooper's Grantham Store. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Also joining in the shave were Ms Hooper’s sons, 20-year-old Ross “who loved his hair”, and 12-year-old George “who was in desperate need of a hair cut”.

Brendan Dionysius, 18, who was sporting a mullet, also got the chop, along with Jarod Donnelly, 20, who spontaneously decided to join in.

Ms Hooper, who had held a high tea the week before the shave to raise money, said she wanted to give a “big shout-out” to all her customers who had been “amazing”.

“I just felt that with the business we had a good avenue for raising money,” she said.

“And I’ve had too many friends and family affected by cancer. It was something that touched a nerve.

“I wanted to do this because I can — they don’t have a choice. Everyone can make a difference if you try.”

She said she wanted to show her support for people who were losing or had lost hair because of chemotherapy treatment.

“They can’t raise money because they just need to get through it one day at a time,” she said.

The shop has also used Facebook and a tin on the counter for its dedicated fundraising efforts.

“It’s a great environment to raise a few bucks. Some people come in every day and chuck their change in the tin,” Ms Hooper said.

Donations, which will be open for another few weeks, can be made at the shop or online via their Do If For Cancer fundraising page.