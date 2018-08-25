Lockyer students on Ekka high

WINNING grand champion Australian Lowline female at the Ekka was the culmination of months of hard work from students at Lockyer District High School.

The team of four students, their co-ordinator and five head of cattle spent months preparing for the Ekka, which included attending many ag shows leading up to the grand finale.

Lead by Kaine Pieper, it was almost-three-year-old Loc-Hi Liberty and her calf Pandora who took out first place in the senior champion female Australian lowline.

The combination then went on to secure grand champion Australian lowline.

LDHS cattle show team co-ordinator Judy Schultz said the victory tied together years of genetics, dedication from the students, as well as the school.

"The kids have been placing all year with these four animals, and to take it out at the Ekka was the finale we needed,” Ms Schultz said.

Hannah Geldmacher with Loc-Hi Norman. Contributed

Year 12 student Hannah Geldmacher was awarded first place with bull Loc-Hi Norman in his class, as well as winning junior champion bull.

Fellow year 12 student Natalie Huggins claimed third place with Loc-Hi Morocco, while year nine Yasmin Carley picked up a second place and reserve junior champion heifer with Loc-Hi Modesty.

The team also won the herdsman award, which was judged on the student's and cattle's appearance, public interaction, and attendance across eight days from when the show gates opened until 10pm.

"Coming from a school stud, there were a lot more bigger studs than us (there), it was pretty cool winning the herdsman award,” Natalie said.

It was the first time all four students had competed at the Ekka.

Yasmin, who had no farm or agricultural experience, joined the team to add to her agriculture studies classes and was extremely proud to attend the Ekka in her first year on the cattle show team.

"I was pretty lucky to be able to go to the Ekka in my first year, I'll definitely be continuing,” she said.

Ms Schultz said the school's stud traits include aiming to breed Australian lowline to the breed standard, as well as thick-set, deep and wide cattle.

"Docility is also very important,” she said.

"They can be the most amazing animal out there (in the ring) but they need to be docile for the safety of the students.”

The Lockyer District High School youth district display, at the Ekka. Contributed

The school also competed in the Youth District Display competition, creating a 3.5-metre display using fresh fruit and vegetables from the Lockyer Valley.

Rightly so, the students chose a theme of "the salad bowl”, which also featured a model Nolan's Transport truck.

The team of four students claimed third place in the effective arrangement and overall, with only 2.5 points separating them between Dalby State High School in second place.

Ms Schultz said there were a number of people who approached the school during the second week of the Ekka and said the display made them feel as if they were home in the Lockyer Valley.

"People told us not only did the kids encapsulate what the Lockyer Valley is visually, but for some reason the smells are what captivated them as well,” she said.