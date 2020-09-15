Lockyer student’s inspirational idea to help her classmates

AN AMBITIOUS Lockyer Valley high school student with “a lot to offer” has plans to build a student-based support group for her school and leave it in her legacy.

Cindy Storey, a Year 11 at Lockyer District State High School, says a peer-support network group would help senior students through their final years of education.

It’s a program Cindy was eager to establish, where other students can relate to each other.

“There’s a really good support network at Lockyer here for us,” Cindy said.

“But I believe students need students – you need someone you can relate to, or someone who’s been through what you’re going through.”

Her passion for helping others was spurred along this month, when she shadowed Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan for a day.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan with Lockyer District State High School year 11 student Cindy Storey.

Between press conferences at Laidley after a confirmed coronavirus case and school visits, Cindy said the mayor’s words about having a support network stuck with her.

“We went back to Gatton and had lunch at Jak & Mo’s - it was great because I got to have a good conversation with the mayor as to what I wanted to do as a leader,” Cindy said.

“She really inspired me as to what she does, she said to me you need people behind you in order to get this going. You can have the amazing ideas, but you need people to support you.”

Part of the program involved meeting council staff and discussing town issues and plans.

“That was interesting because I got to hear their side of the community,” Cindy said.

“They asked me of my opinion of what was happening around the place. It showed they cared, and they actually wanted to improve it.”

The program was devised by Cr Milligan as a way to educate students about the behind-the-scenes operations at council, the challenges and responsibilities of a leadership position, and to help the students learn more about their own potential.

Cindy, from Mount Whitestone, was chosen to participate in Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s shadow the mayor program by her year level co-ordinators.

Year 11 co-co-ordinator Darren Richards said two students were selected for the program.

“We wanted to give students the opportunity to see what was out there,” Mr Richards said.

“Cindy is fantastic, she’s got a great attitude and works really hard to get along with as many people as she can.

“She’s got a lot to offer but doesn’t yet realise that.”

With one year of high school left, Cindy plans on graduating and studying a dual degree in nursing and paramedicine, then another degree in midwifery.