Lockyer students achieve something to dance about

OUT OF hundreds of applicants, three Lockyer District High students have nabbed a prestigious Empire Youth Bursary.

Katelyn Stapleton, Rebecca O'Brien and Allanis Steffens are self-described "all-rounder dancers” and all three couldn't be happier with their wins.

First time winner Katelyn, 13, has won a scholarship to attend workshops at Sydney dance company.

"It's very exciting... I can't wait to learn new things with new people,” she said.

"It will be a great experience.”

Katelyn said she loved being able to express herself through dance.

"I'd like to take it further and have a career... maybe go to some ballet schools and eventually start my own school,” she said.

Rebecca, 16, has won a bursary before, though this year her win will send her to Expressions Dance Company's week-long intensive program in Brisbane over the school holidays.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the different and seeing their different teaching styles because I'd like to be a teacher one day,” she said.

"I recommend that everyone should apply for the bursary if they are interested in progressing in the arts.”

It's the second time Allanis, 15, has won a bursary for dancing. She will also attend Expressions Dance Company's week-long intensive in Brisbane.

"It's amazing to win again, I feel proud of myself,” she said.

"It s going to be so different to what we do in Gatton and there will be more opportunities for us in Brisbane. I love performing for people and I also want to be a dance teacher in the future.”

All three girls are members of the school dance troupe, they also dance outside of school and were part of the LDHS creative generation team.