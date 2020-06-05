Lockyer, Somerset to share $3 million+ in COVID-19 funding

NOT ENOUGH: Lockyer Valley Region Council Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed the funding, but said councils had hoped for more. Picture: Dominic Elsome

NOT ENOUGH: Lockyer Valley Region Council Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed the funding, but said councils had hoped for more. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THE Lockyer Valley Mayor has expressed disappointment at the State Government’s stimulus funding for councils.

Lockyer Valley and Somerset councils will get a little more than $1.5 million each under the $200 million Covid Works for Queensland program.

Lockyer Valley will receive $1.7 million and Somerset is to get $1.61 million for works projects to create jobs.

The funding injection is designed to help get local communities “back on their feet” after the downturn caused by the coronavirus.

While welcoming the money, Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said councils had hoped for more.

“There is a level of disappointment that the overall funding provided to SEQ out of the total $200m package was less than expected,” Cr Milligan said in a statement.

“Council will review the projects proposed under the Battle Plan against the funding criteria before finalising a submission.”

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the funding would build more bikeways, footpaths and sport and recreation facilities.

“The $1.61 million funding injection to the Somerset community will have a significant impact in supporting jobs during this challenging time,” he said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has a list of 60 potential projects totalling $46 million to consider for the funding including:

Water for Lockyer and Somerset-Post Detailed Business Case (project to bring new water from the Wivenhoe Dam to the region for irrigators)

Desilting Lakes Apex and Freeman: Create a drought-resistant habitat for migratory birds and aquatic species and tourism drawcard

Fairways Park Stage 1: Construction of a major recreational facility for families

Lockyer Valley Equine Precinct Business Plan

Mahon Bridge replacement

Cr Milligan said these projects had the potential to generate more than 460 direct and almost 900 indirect jobs over the next four years.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the program would lift employment and community spirit.

Covid Works for Queensland is part of the Queensland Government’s $6 billion economic recovery strategy Unite and recover for Queensland Jobs.

Articles contributed today by Kat Donaghey were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.