Lockyer sluggish on a wet Tewantin field

BIG HIT: Ashley Gillam takes on the Sunshine Coast bowling attack. Gillam's 54 run partnership with Bruce Linnan steadied the Lockyer Veterans against Sunshine Coast on the weekend, but wasn't enough to save the game.

BIG HIT: Ashley Gillam takes on the Sunshine Coast bowling attack. Gillam's 54 run partnership with Bruce Linnan steadied the Lockyer Veterans against Sunshine Coast on the weekend, but wasn't enough to save the game. Contributed

THE Lockyer Veterans Cricket team played on another soggy field against SSC at Tewantin on Saturday, which restricted the batting on both sides.

Lockyer skipper Graham Bichel won the toss and but said that he was "very uncertain” about what to do, but the wet outfield convinced him to bat first.

All batsmen found the heavy field difficult for shot making, and only an eighth-wicket partnership of 54 between Bruce Linnan, (43 retired off 49 balls) and Ashley Gillam, 15 n/o, got Lockyer to a competitive total of 7 for 136.

Darryl Ready said making a high total was difficult.

"Hitting the ball in the air was restrictive because the ball just plugged when it hit the sodden outfield,” Ready said.

Mike McGovern bowled two top batsmen, but Mark Brady then took the game away from Lockyer with a classy 43 retired off 41 balls.

At the 30-over mark, SSC were just over 100, and two dropped catches after the break took the pressure off.

Zirbel got the most turn and flight but SSC made the runs in the 40th over.

Zirbel was Lockyer's man of the match, scoring 18 off 50 balls and taking 2 for 16 off 8 overs. Mark Brady was SSC's man of the match.