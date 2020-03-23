Menu
GIFT SHOP: Glenore Grove Store owner Tariq Bozdar embraced the idea of extending his shop and set about making it a reality.
News

Lockyer Shop reveals long-awaited new section

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 AM
SHOPPERS asked for it and now it’s here.

The Glenore Grove Store is known for servicing the region as a convenience store but has expanded to include a brand new section.

After customers asked again and again for the store to stock gift ware, Glenore Grove Store owner Tariq Bozdar embraced the idea and set about making it a reality.

A year later, it is here.

“The local people, the customers would come in and ask us to expand and include either a cafe or a gift shop,” Mr Bozdar said.

“Some people were asking us to put in a coffee shop or dining but we decided the gift shop would be better.”

He said in the 3.5 years he had owned the store, he had received a lot of requests from regulars but more people were hankering for a gift shop than a cafe – so he went with that.

“In the area there is no Target or Kmart around so it’s better to give this to the local community,” he said.

Last year Mr Bozdar and his team decided to introduce gift ware into the store and said it took a year to finish the planning and extensions.

“It took a long time – we decided to extend it a year ago,” he said.

“We needed more room … And we put some shelving in the shop.”

For those looking for a cuppa joe more than a gift for their friend, a steaming mug of barista-brewed coffee might be in store in future – but not for a while.

“We just put in an automatic coffee machine but people are asking for barista coffee,” he said.

“So maybe in the future we might do barista coffee as well, but not very soon.”

