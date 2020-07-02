Lockyer shop floats exciting ‘pet-friendly’ cafe idea

PET CAFE: Wet Dreams Aquatics, Plainland took to social media to seek feedback on an idea to expand business. Photo: David Nielsen

PET CAFE: Wet Dreams Aquatics, Plainland took to social media to seek feedback on an idea to expand business. Photo: David Nielsen

A CAFE where pets are not only welcome but invited with open arms may sound almost like fantasy but the owners of one Lockyer Valley business are toying with the idea of making it a reality.

Known for its eye-catching murals on the side of the Warrego Highway, the Plainland business has caused a stir among its social media followers after it posted about the possibility of expanding.

Wet Dreams Aquatics floated the idea among its Facebook followers.

Wet Dreams Aquatics specialises in selling fish and other aquarium-dwelling creatures but also stocks pet food and supplies and includes a gift shop and 24-hour dog wash on site.

On Sunday, the business posted on its Facebook page floating the idea of expanding to open a pet-friendly cafe:

“2020 had (sic) been a very interesting change in all our lives. Now Wet Dreams Aquatics is thinking of possible expanding into a Cafe or Doggie/Pet Cafe. Let’s hear all your opinions???”

The owners told the Gatton Star the lack of local cafes open on a Sunday sparked the idea.

Facebook commenters jumped at the idea of being able to bring their puppy friends out for coffee.

Attracting more than 170 reactions, the post drew almost 100 comments, most of which supported the idea.

Many commenters claimed they would drive their dogs out for a visit, while others said the shop’s easy parking would make the transition easy.

