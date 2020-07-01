Lockyer shelter shares in funding boost for un-homed animals

A Laidley animal shelter has received a grant, which will go towards feeding un-homed dogs. FILE IMAGE

LAIDLEY’S Brave Companion Dog Rescue group, which operates throughout the Lockyer Valley, Ipswich and Somerset region, s has received a donation of $1200 which it will use to help feed and look after the animals in its care.

Founder of the not-for-profit pet rescue group, Ludelle Milne, said she was grateful to SavourLife who this month donated $50,000 to 30 recipients – the family-owned, Australian company which makes pet food and treat ranges donates 50% of its profits back to rescue groups.

Ms Milne said the Brave Companion Dog Rescue group, which was established in 2001, operated with about 20 volunteers from Gatton to Ipswich, including some long-term helpers.

She said most of the dogs they cared for had been abandoned with reasons including because their owners were in rental accommodation – or were moving to rental housing – where dogs weren’t allowed, or because people were ‘house hopping’ or staying with friends and dogs weren’t permitted.

The group, which currently has 10 dogs in its care, uses leased pens in the old shire council pound, as well as a small network of home-based carers.

“The dogs need to be vaccinated, microchipped, and desexed when they come in and we do all of that,” Ms Milne said.

Ludelle Milne said, while her shelter was at capacity, she was not going to compromise when it came to finding loving new homes for her dogs.

She said the ultimate aim was to rehome the animals, and the group had a strict ‘no kill’ policy which meant all dogs were cared for until they found their permanent home.

Brave Companion Dog Rescue also has access to experienced dog trainers if support is needed.

Ms Milne, who has three rescue dogs of her own, said she recently cared for one dog who gave birth to seven puppies which will all be going to homes this weekend.

“The mum was also chosen a few weeks ago so as soon as she gets desexed, she’s going to a home as well.”

She said she started the group after attending council meetings in Laidley and realising“they had a big euthanasia rate”.

“I saw it and I thought this is not right. So I just started to do some research about what other councils did.”

Ms Milne said she put it to council that the dogs could be rehomed rather than put down.

“It was tricky to start with because that’s a change, and it’s quicker to put a dog down then to get them out to a new home, so some didn’t agree, but we made progress and I was very lucky that I had some councillors on side.”

Articles contributed by Louise Shannon were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.