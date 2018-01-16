Menu
Lockyer sewerage works use latest repair technology

NEW WORKS: Project manager Philip Leyburn overlooks the re-alignment process, which is using a new technology designed to minimise disruption to communities.
UPGRADES to sewerage pipes in the Lockyer Valley are using new technology to minimise the disruption to communities.

Queensland Urban Utilities has begun the upgrades, which include inspecting, cleaning and relining almost 2km of pipes around Gatton and Laidley, and is using a new trenchless method to do so.

The body's spokeswoman Sally Prosser said the works would extend the pipes' life by up to 50 years.

"The crews access the pipe through maintenance holes, so no open trenching is required, minimising impacts on the community and the environment,” she said.

"The relining process will involve pulling a soft PVC liner into the sewer, which is then formed into a solid circular pipe using heat and pressure.”

TRENCHLESS TECHNOLOGY: The new method is to minimise disruption to communities.
"This project is part of our ongoing capital works program and demonstrates what goes on behind the scenes to ensure Lockyer Valley residents can keep their showers running and toilets flushing.”

Ms Prosser said the works would be undertaken from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and expected the upgrades to be finished by the end of February, weather permitting.

She warned people may still notice temporary traffic changes as crews accessed work sites but reassured residents there would be no interruption to sewerage services.

Gatton Star

