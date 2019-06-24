Lockyer send Brisbane walking with impressive win

CRICKET: Lockyer over 60s 1st Division side defeated a Brisbane side that featured former Queensland representatives, at Deagon on Sunday.

Winning the toss, Lockyer skipper Graeme Bichel sent Brisbane in to bat.

This proved a sound move, as Warren Kimlin ran out Brisbane opener John Stackpoole with a sharp piece of ground fielding and an accurate throw to the stumps.

Mike McGovern then had what he called "my thrill for the day" by getting former Queensland Shield batsman, Wayne Broad, leg-before-wicket for a duck.

Brisbane were off to a slow start with 2 for 9.

A 43-run partnership between John Catchpole and Ross Adams stabilised the innings, but Bruce Linnan intervened with four wickets to leave Lockyer well in command.

The Lockyer spinners, Graham Bichel 2/9, Graeme Zirbel 1/9 off 5.3 overs, and Nev Maroske, 1/14 off 8 overs, kept the pressure on Brisbane.

Darryl Ready said Maroske bowled his left arm spinners very accurately.

"He did not give Brisbane batsman any room to move," Ready said.

Brisbane were all out for 109.

Lockyer lost an early wicket, but Bob Kratzmann and Andy Farley combined in a 54-run partnership before Farley's dismissal, then Ready joined Kratzmann to get Locker home for a very convincing win.

John Catchpole and Linnan were the respective man of the match recipients.

Lockyer over 50s

On Saturday at Cahill Park, Lockyer over 50s found the going tough against a very good Toowoomba side.

In good batting conditions, Lockyer contained the visitors to 98 runs in the first 30 overs, but in the final 15 overs they smashed another 111 runs.

Toowoomba fnished 6 for 209.

Randall Olm was the pick of the bowlers, but Rod Wilkinson and Mal Nienhuis also took two wickets each.

In reply, Lockyer steadily lost wickets and only a late partnership between Olm and Nienhuis got Lockyer to three figures, and some late hitting by Peter Neale saw Lockyer to 129.

Captain Gary Rule said the team's bowling late in the innings let them down badly.

"We were not able to form partnerships when we batted. This cost us against a very good bowling attack," Rule said.

*Anyone turning 48 or older this year, and is interested in playing Veterans Cricket during winter, please ring 0419776872