FUNDING: Lockyer District State High School used $585,000 to refit its hospitality studies space.
News

Lockyer schools get $1.3 million for refurbishments

Lachlan Mcivor
by
27th Apr 2018 9:36 AM

ABOUT $1.3 million in maintenance and refurbish- ment work was done at Lockyer Valley state schools over the Easter holiday period.

Education Minister

Grace Grace said every

year principals and the Department of Education worked together to prioritise school maintenance projects for local schools.

Laidley State High School used more than $416,000 for a range of works, including refurbish- ment its junior home economics classroom.

Murphy's Creek State School put more than $283,000 towards refurbish- ments.

Lockyer District State High School used $585,000 to refit its hospitality studies space.

LDHS Principal Darren Cook said works at the school were due for completion within a few weeks.

Improvements include a new coldroom, storage spaces, and industrial-quality cookers within a stainless steel refit.

"(It will result) in a state-of-the-art industrial kitchen ensuring that our hospitality students meet the new requirements of their course of study,” Mr Cook said.

"With the re-fit, the school remains compliant to deliver high-quality hospitality certificates to our students.

"It will be an outstanding teaching and learning space.

"The entire project was funded by the Queensland Government and thus, the completed project was delivered at no direct cost to our school or school community.”

laidley state high school lockyer district state high school lockyer valley murphy's creek state school queensland government school funding
Gatton Star

