NEW WORLD: Lockyer District State High School principal Darren Cook (right) said the school was preparing well to transition to online learning next term. Picture: File
Lockyer school halls near empty with students sent home

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
31st Mar 2020 11:00 AM
THE usually busy school corridors are now nearly empty at Lockyer District High School, as the majority of students are staying at home.

Across the state, schools have gone student-free, as teachers prepare to move to remote learning from home.

Principal Darren Cook said while the school was student-free, there were still children in classrooms who needed to be there.

"The school is open for all students, particularly for those of essential workers," Mr Cook said.

"Most are staying away but there are still some students."

The student-free week before the holidays was announced last week in a bid to give teachers time to prepare to move to online based learning next term.

Mr Cook said Lockyer High was well placed to make the transition.

"Teachers are preparing for an online teaching strategy after the holidays if that is required - it's going well," he said.

State education minister Grace Grace said the education system was preparing for
"every eventuality" during the pandemic.

"Currently we have two weeks' worth of learning available to students to use at home and that will be constantly updated for as long as necessary," Ms Grace said.

"These student-free days will allow our hardworking teachers and teacher aides to prepare for that."

coronavirius lockyer district high school schools
