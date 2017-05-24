Lockyer Salvos need help to continue services

GIVE GENEROUSLY: Lockyer Salvos Captian Craig Harlum urges the community to give hope where it's needed most during their Red Shield Appeal.

THE SALVOS Red Shield Appeal has started and locals are being urged to give hope where it's needed.

Captain Craig Harlum said community support during the Red Shield Appeal was crucial for The Salvation Army to meet the growing demands on its services.

"Our services on the front line are under increasing pressure,” Cpt Harlum said.

"The gap between the 'haves' and 'have-nots' is getting bigger in the Lockyer Valley.

"Hard times for some families can simply be just one pay cheque away - many families are doing it tough and relying on us for support. We like to think of Australia as the land of the 'fair go', but unless people are willing to go the extra mile to help those in need, this idea will become a relic of the past.”

Cpt Harlum said by giving just a few dollars you can make a big difference to the lives of people in need.

"People's lives can change so quickly,” he said.

"We are seeing all kinds of people who haven't needed our help before. Some families are living off less than $17 a day after they have paid their rent.

"Many families are having trouble paying basic necessities like electricity, gas and food bills.”

Statistics reveal that in a typical week, The Salvation Army provides 100,000 meals, 2000 beds for people experiencing homelessness, distributes up to 8000 grocery vouchers and provides refuge for 500 people fleeing abuse.

"We help with many local children's projects, counselling, emergency relief, drug and alcohol treatment and homelessness services,” Cpt Harlum said.

"We also offer women's and children's services, financial counselling, suicide bereavement and much more.

"We are simply asking people to help those Aussies in desperate need by giving generously and supporting the Red Shield Appeal.”

The Salvation Army will be outside Coles at Gatton Square and outside Woolworths at Plainlands until Sunday, May 28 from 8am-5pm. You can donate by phoning 13 SALVOS (13 72 58) or online at salvos.org.au, in person at any Westpac branch or by posting your cheque to PO Box 9888 in your capital city.