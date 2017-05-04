Lockyer Salvos invite you to celebrate recovery

GET SUPPORT: Salvation Army Volunteers Alex Newton-Lilley, Dianna Castledine, Wayne Jacobs and Captain Craig Harlum invite those in need to celebrate recovery.

AN ANONYMOUS recovery program in Gatton is open to anyone needing to overcome any of its several topics.

In addition to other support groups offered in the region, Celebrate Recovery covers issues such alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, sexual addiction, co-dependency, gambling addiction, homelessness and domestic violence.

The 52-week course is led by Lockyer Valley Salvation Army Officer Captain Craig Harlum, who recently celebrated his own 16 years of sobriety on Good Friday.

"The group comes together to talk about different recovery topics and people can start to get clear with a plan to address those issues in their lives,” Capt Harlum said.

"The big ones are co-dependency and domestic violence, because these are the things people don't see in public.

"People can join the group anytime and it's completely confidential. Our saying is: who you see here, what you hear here, let it stay here.”

Celebrate Recovery offers a 12-step program and covers recovery topics such as denial, powerlessness, addiction and hope.

"I understand, you can't force people to come into recovery, this group is an invitation to overcome hurts, habits, resentment and blame,” Capt Harlum said.

"This program can allow people to take ownership and to see things for how they really are.”

Capt Harlum said Celebrating Recovery was open to anybody who wanted to see how something was really affecting them and their lives.

"We are all in the same boat in the group and I think people can look at things from a different perspective through listening to others.

"I want to be able to help people to overcome their issues, because God's intention is for us to be free. And if people find God in the process then hallelujah.”

Celebrating Recovery runs every Sunday from 5-6pm at the Salvation Army Hall (corner of Old College Rd and Ford St, Gatton).