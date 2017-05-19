23°
Lockyer Salvo loves to volunteer her time

19th May 2017 4:11 PM
LOVES TO HELP: Salvation Army volunteer Carol Andrew has found home in the Lockyer Valley.
LOVES TO HELP: Salvation Army volunteer Carol Andrew has found home in the Lockyer Valley. Francis Witsenhuysen

Occupation: Lockyer Valley Salvation Army volunteer

Age: 66

Marital Status: Widowed

What have you enjoyed most about your time at the Lockyer Valley Salvation Army?

Being part of the family of Christ, and helping the community. I'm the leader of the emergency service trailer, so we help out catering for the backpackers and other events in the region.

Why did you decide to get involved with the organisation?

Because I like helping others where I can. Also I'm surrounded by fellow Christians, I moved here from the Gold Coast five years ago and I much prefer this smaller, beautiful community here and this lifestyle.

Have you met anyone famous and when?

I met Hi Five when I helped to feed flood victims at the Ipswich Showgrounds with The Salvation Army.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Letting Jesus into my heart and having my two children and five grandchildren. I'm very proud of them all and their extended families.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

To stay true (advice from my parents).

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

War. I'd like for there to be peace for the world. The world has become racist and uneasy. We are all God's children and we should all be getting along better.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

I would be ageless then I wouldn't run out of time to help others.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Reading and craft, because it is very relaxing.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Family outings, because we lived on a farm in Donald, Victoria and it was only on a few occasions a year we could all go out together because dad was always busy.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The Cultural Centre because it shows Lockyer Valley's heritage, and they've done it up so well.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

As a Salvationist I don't participate in any gambling of any kind.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

God, my parents and my late husband.

Gatton Star

Topics:  carol andrew lockyer salvation army lockyer valley the salvation army volunteer

Carol Andrew now calls the Lockyer Valley home.

