Lockyer road accidents on rise in wet weather conditions

WET weather can contribute to a rise in traffic accidents, according to Gatton Police officer-in- charge Rowland Browne.

Senior Sergeant Browne noted a rise in traffic incidents often coincided with the onset of wet weather.

“When it first rains after a long dry spell accidents increase, and are generally higher when it is wet,” he said.

“From my experience there are two reasons for this, being that visibility is often reduced and it also takes longer to stop.”

Sen-Sgt Browne said rain was far from the only factor in play, with crashes often having multiple contributing causes.

One or more of the Fatal Five were often involved in traffic accidents.

Speeding in particular can be the most prolific factor in determining how bad an accident can be.

“Many crashes have multiple causes, but excessive speed will always make a crash worse,” he said,

“Without wishing to state the obvious the faster you are going the further it takes to react and then avoid something or stop.”

The remaining four factors – drink or drug driving, fatigue, not using seat belts and distracted or inattentive driving – often went hand-in-hand with this.

“For example if you are looking at a phone for half a second, the distance you are not looking at the road increases with your speed, and so the distance you cover before you react is greater,” Sen-Sgt Browne said.

Staying patient and planning trips in advance were his recommendations to help drivers avoid being involved in accidents.

“Plan your trip and allow for delays rather than rushing or getting frustrated,” he said.

“Have your phone set for blue tooth and know how it works.”

He also advised drivers to focus on their own safety and not put themselves at risk trying to expose or catch-out dangerous drivers.

“If something unexpected happens or someone drives poorly remember it is generally beyond your control,” he said.

“Do not think you have to take some action beyond safe driving, although dangerous driving can be reported later.”

The after-school rush on Friday afternoons is the most dangerous time to be out on the road, according to new statistics released by RACQ.

New statistics released by RACQ have revealed the most dangerous time of day to be out on the roads.

Insurance claims data from January 2017 to December 2019 showed Friday afternoons were the most common day and time of the week for crashes.

The statistics also indicated the 6th was the most likely day in the month for crashes to take place.

“On average, almost 3000 more crashes occur on a Friday compared to the other days of the week and 200 more crashes occur on the 6th compared to other dates,” RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said.

Ms Ross said the most common time of day for crashes was from 3–4pm.

“This time is busy because of after-school pick-up and some commuters have already started the journey home from work, and roads are more congested,” she said.

“Commuters can also be impacted by fatigue in the afternoon, or what’s commonly referred to as an ‘after-lunch slump’.”

Ms Ross encouraged motorists to drive safely and to conditions all year round, no matter what day or time they were on the road.

“A commitment to driving safely is the most important thing for motorists to consider every time they get behind the wheel,” she said.

“If it’s busy on the roads, slow down, pack your patience and concentrate on reaching your destination safely. That’s far more important than being a few minutes late.”