Lockyer revhead steals car converter from ‘dump-of-house’

A car enthusiast has used a saw to cut off a muffler and converter from a parked vehicle at a house he thought was abandoned and “looked like a dump”.

Shane Anthony O’Halloran was driving with mates on the Warrego Highway near Plainland, when their white Holden commodore was intercepted by police.

O’Halloran was a passenger in the vehicle, and with his friends, told police they had bought some converters from a nearby home on February 23.

Police went to the nominated address and noticed the house was vacant with a small white sedan parked outside.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 15, police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor said the rear of the parked vehicle had been damaged and the converters removed.

“The defendant told police he had thought the address looked abandoned, went inside the front gate and removed part of the muffler,” sergeant Windsor said.

O’Halloran, 29, from Adare, represented himself in court and said he took a muffler off the car.

“I thought it was an abandoned car,” O’Halloran said.

“The house was abandoned, there was rubbish, the windows were smashed, it looked like a dump to me.”

Sergeant Windsor told the court the victim sought compensation for towing the damaged vehicle as well as mechanical repairs and repayment for transport fees.

The victim forwarded charges to the court including $198 for towing, $475 mechanical repairs and $88 for transport costs from the mechanics.

Magistrate Graham Osborne asked O’Halloran why he committed the offence.

“You turned out to be wrong,” Mr Osborne said.

O’Halloran pleaded guilty to one charge of trespass and one count of wilful damage.

He fined O’Halloran $400, as well as ordering him to pay $661 restitution to the car owner.

A conviction was recorded.