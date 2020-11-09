Menu
DRINK DRIVE: Generic drink driving image.
Lockyer residents urged to drive so others survive

Hugh Suffell
9th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
ALL too often we hear of a great tragedy on our roads after someone was doing the wrong thing.

Sitting in Gatton Magistrates Court on a Monday morning provides a reminder of just how many people there are in our community who, for whatever reason, don't observe the road rules.

There are countless cases heard of people being caught driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, or getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while unlicensed.

Not only are these people putting their own lives at risk, but lives of others in the community as well.

This year, National Road Safety Week will be held from November 15 to November 22, and Lockyer Valley Regional Council is urging motorists to "take the pledge".

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the week was an important reminder to "check and review their road behaviours".

"By actively signing a pledge you are committed to working with all road users to reduce the road toll," Cr Milligan said.

A call-out has been made for motorists to remember to observe the Fatal Five: do not drink and drive; use seat belts; do not drive while distracted or tired; and ensure you stick to the speed limit.

Lockyer Valley Infrastructure Portfolio Councillor Janice Holstein said it was easy to take the National Road Safety Week pledge online.

Ms Holstein also encouraged Lockyer Valley residents to wear a yellow ribbon or display one on their vehicle to show their support for road safety.

Each day of National Road Safety Week has a theme:

  • Sunday, November 15 - Remember the 1200: Pause at noon to remember the 1200 people who died on the roads last year.
  • Monday, November 16 - Take the Pledge, Lead the Way: Pledge to drive so that you and others survive.
  • Tuesday, November 17 - Safe Driving to Work: Support your employees to drive so they and others survive.
  • Wednesday, November 18 - Move Over/Slow Down: When you see emergency services' flashing lights, move over and slow down to keep them safe.
  • Thursday, November 19 - Protecting Every Life: Drive safely to protect every life along the road, including pedestrians.
  • Friday, November 20 - Shine a Light: Turn your headlights on for road safety.
  • Saturday, November 21 - Cyclists and Motorcyclists: Share the roads and give them the space they need.
  • Sunday, November 22 - Arrive home safe for your loved ones: It's the greatest gift you can give.

To take part in National Road Safety Week, sign the pledge at roadsafetyweek.com.au.

