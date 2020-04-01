Lockyer pubs, bottle shops to limit alcohol purchases

RESTRICTIONS: Customers now have limits on how much booze they can buy.

LOCKYER Valley liquor stores have followed the lead of national chains, restricting how much booze anyone can buy.

Withcott Hotel owner Neil Simpson said the hotel had implemented restrictions following a spike in demand last week.

“On the Monday – we saw a real spike on that day. Then it continued to be substantially up in the week,” Mr Simpson said.

“Our sales were about 25 per cent up on a normal bottle shop week.”

Neil Simpson (right) said there had been a spike in alcohol sales in the past week.

It comes a liquor retailers around the country introduced purchasing limits on alcohol to limit stockpiling.

Customers will be limited to buying only two products of the following categories per transaction: 12 bottles of wine; two cases of beer, cider or pre-mix spirits; two wine casks under 10 litres; and two bottled spirits with a total of two litres.

While the store is just two days into the new restrictions, sales are still up by about 10 per cent on usual.

But Mr Simpson said people weren’t stockpiling and there wouldn’t be a run on shiraz like toilet paper.

“There’s not going to be any stupidity,” he said.

He added shoppers had been understanding of both the restrictions and social distancing measures in the bottle shop.